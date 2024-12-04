Charlotte woman started ‘hollering’ after $404K digital instant win

RALEIGH — Melanie Melendez, of Charlotte, immediately picked up the phone to share her exciting news after she won $404,917 playing a digital instant game, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Wednesday.

“I called my daughter right away,” she said. “I started hollering on the phone.”

Melendez played a $5 ticket on Nov. 16 and won the top level “Epic jackpot” in the Wheel of Bonuses game, a digital instant game featuring a progressive jackpot that can be won at any time. The odds of that win are 1 in 6.2 million.

“It was spinning, and I was just thinking to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be crazy if I won,’” she recalled. “You just never know when it can happen.”

After taxes, she took home $289,518.

She plans to give some money to her church, pay bills and invest.

In the Wheel of Bonuses digital instant game, a player can play from 50 cents to $30. After Melendez won the jackpot, it restarted at $50,000 and has grown to over $154,000 as of Wednesday morning.

Digital instant games are played exclusively online on the lottery’s website or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

