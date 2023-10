CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman took a chance on a Powerball ticket and is now a millionaire.

Rosalind Rivers, of Charlotte, bought a $2 ticket at the Food Mart on The Plaza. The ticket matched all five white balls in the Oct. 21 drawing. The odds to win were 1 in 292 million.

Rivers got her prize on Monday and took home $712,501 after taxes were taken out.

(WATCH BELOW: $1M lottery ticket sold in Southport)

$1M lottery ticket sold in Southport

©2023 Cox Media Group