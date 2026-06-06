Trump administration awards $28.4M to upgrade NC coal-fired power plant

Duke Energy received nearly $30 million to upgrade the largest coal-fired power plant in North Carolina.

The Trump administration announced plans on Thursday to provide $425 million in upgrades to coal plants across the country, including a $28.4 million grant for the Roxboro plant in Person County.

This is the second grant Duke Energy has received from the Trump administration to support the state’s coal industry.

The utility previously received $34 million for upgrades to its Belews Creek plant in Stokes County.

The Roxboro plant is scheduled to retire in 2034.

©2026 Cox Media Group