Local

Trump administration awards $28.4M to upgrade NC coal-fired power plant

By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com
Trump President Donald Trump listens at an event about coal, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

Duke Energy received nearly $30 million to upgrade the largest coal-fired power plant in North Carolina.

The Trump administration announced plans on Thursday to provide $425 million in upgrades to coal plants across the country, including a $28.4 million grant for the Roxboro plant in Person County.

This is the second grant Duke Energy has received from the Trump administration to support the state’s coal industry.

The utility previously received $34 million for upgrades to its Belews Creek plant in Stokes County.

The Roxboro plant is scheduled to retire in 2034.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Michelle Alfini

Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

Michelle is a climate reporter for Channel 9.

0

Most Read