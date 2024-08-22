Charlotte ZIP code among hottest in US

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte ZIP code is again one of the hottest in the U.S., according to a new Realtor.com study.

Charlotte’s 28277 — spanning neighborhoods such as Piper Glen, Raintree, Providence Crossing and Ballantyne — lands at No. 26 on Realtor.com’s 2024 list of the 50 hottest ZIP codes in America.

Realtor.com compiled the list based on an algorithm that focuses on two facets of the housing market: demand and pace. It measured market demand as the number of unique viewers per property on its site and determined pace by the number of days a listing remains active.

“The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply,” the report said.

