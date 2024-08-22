Local

Charlotte ZIP code among hottest in US

By Charlotte Business Journal

The Bowl at Ballantyne is a mixed-use retail, dining and entertainment district under construction in Charlotte's 28277 ZIP code.

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — A south Charlotte ZIP code is again one of the hottest in the U.S., according to a new Realtor.com study.

Charlotte’s 28277 — spanning neighborhoods such as Piper Glen, Raintree, Providence Crossing and Ballantyne — lands at No. 26 on Realtor.com’s 2024 list of the 50 hottest ZIP codes in America.

ALSO READ: ‘Offset the heat islands’: Finding Charlotte’s hottest spots

Realtor.com compiled the list based on an algorithm that focuses on two facets of the housing market: demand and pace. It measured market demand as the number of unique viewers per property on its site and determined pace by the number of days a listing remains active.

“The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply,” the report said.

Read more here.

VIDEO: ‘Offset the heat islands’: Finding Charlotte’s hottest spots

‘Offset the heat islands’: Finding Charlotte’s hottest spots

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read