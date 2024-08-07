Charlotte ZIP code ranks among nation’s priciest for homes

CHARLOTTE — When it comes to pricey real estate in the Charlotte metro, 28207 stands alone.

The typical home value in 28207, which spans parts of the exclusive Myers Park and Eastover neighborhoods, was about $1.47 million in March 2024 — leading the way among all ZIP codes in the Charlotte market.

That’s according to research obtained for The Business Journals’ Wealthy 1000 , a recent ranking of the nation’s wealthiest ZIP codes . The ranking is based on a weighted formula that looks at numerous wealth metrics, including home value data from Zillow .

The Wealthy 1000 analysis determined 28207 to be the most affluent ZIP code in the Charlotte area as well as the Carolinas as a whole . It was the only ZIP code from the two states to appear among the top 100 on the Wealthy 1000 list, landing at No. 80.

