70-year-old killed in NC 127 crash in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on N.C. 127 at U.S. 321 in Catawba County on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies arrived at the crash in Hickory around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say that a 1999 GMC truck was traveling north on the U.S. 321 exit ramp. The truck drove off the left side of the road and then struck a road sign. Then, it crossed over N.C. 127 and hit a guardrail.

EMS responded to the scene and transported 70-year-old Joel Parks Harris to a hospital. He was pronounced deceased there.

Officials said the investigation did not indicate alcohol or speed to be contributing factors.

The roadway was closed for about an hour for the investigation, according to officials.

WATCH: ‘I was angry’: Charlotte mother speaks out after arrest at Randolph Middle School

‘I was angry’: Charlotte mother speaks out after arrest at Randolph Middle School

©2025 Cox Media Group