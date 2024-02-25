Charlotte’s Black leaders honored at Brotherhood-Sisterhood luncheon

CHARLOTTE — Some of the leading members of Charlotte’s community were honored on Saturday for their work in the Queen City.

A council dedicated to elevating Black voices in the community celebrated two leaders with a luncheon on Saturday.

Honoree Spencer Merriweather serves as the District Attorney for Mecklenburg County. Since his appointment in 2017, he has created special teams to support victims of abuse and trafficking, removed financial barriers for defendants and formed a Diversity and Inclusion Team for his office.

The other honored leader was Sara Simmons, an advocate who helped establish the Grandparent Scholarship from the OEL Legacy Foundation. This special scholarship is funded by grandparents and given to their grandchildren when they graduate high school.

NCNW Chairperson Doris Reed says the organization also focuses on impacting youth in the community.

“This luncheon is to celebrate leaders in the community that are making a difference in African-American children and their families,” said Reed. “We support homeless kids, we make sure that we know where they are in schools.”

This was the 27th year of the luncheon.

