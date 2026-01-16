Charlotte’s economy defies national slowdown with nearly 40,000 new jobs added

CHARLOTTE — A cooling national economy is not stopping Charlotte’s momentum, according to a prominent local economist’s outlook for 2026.

Charlotte entered the new year with stronger job growth than most major U.S. metros, even as the national economy slowed and hiring cooled. That’s according to economist Mark Vitner’s outlook delivered at the recent Charlotte Tech Leaders Forum.

Nonfarm employment in the Charlotte metro area rose 2.9% over the past 12 months, adding nearly 40,000 net new jobs, according to Vitner’s data. That pace places Charlotte among the fastest-growing large metropolitan areas in the country, outperforming peers such as Raleigh, Nashville, Tampa and Austin. Job gains also exceeded those recorded in larger metros including Atlanta, Dallas and Miami.

