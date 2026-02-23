Local

Charlotte’s first electric fire truck is out of commission after a month

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com
CHARLOTTE — A little more than a month after the Charlotte Fire Department held a ceremony celebrating the city’s first all-electric fire station and fire truck, the city’s electric fire truck is in the shop.

A spokesperson for Charlotte Fire confirmed to Channel 9 that the city’s electric fire engine is currently out of service while warrant-related items are being addressed.

“As with any newly delivered, highly specialized apparatus incorporating emerging technology, minor adjustments and corrections are handled in coordination with the manufacturer under warranty,” a Charlotte Fire spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for Charlotte Fire says response coverage has not been impacted. A reserve engine is in service to ensure an uninterrupted response.

In 2022, the Charlotte City Council spent $1.9 million to purchase the electric fire truck.

Charlotte Fire says the decision to add an electric-powered engine was “strategic.”

“As Charlotte continues to grow, we are committed to evaluating new technologies that enhance operational capability, efficiency, and long-term sustainability,” a CFD spokesperson said. “Introducing this engine allows our department to gain hands-on experience with evolving apparatus technology while continuing to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding city.”

