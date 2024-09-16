Charlotte’s first outdoor ‘graffiti park’ opens

CHARLOTTE — There’s a new space for Charlotte artists to show off their work.

The TAOH Outdoor Gallery, the city’s first graffiti park, is now open at 2200 North Brevard Street near Optimist Hall.

Co-founders Osiris Rain and Sydney Duarte said they were inspired by a park they visited in Barcelona. Their goal for the space here is to not only serve as an incubator for local artists but also as a gathering place for anyone from any background to come together and build community.

“We’re encouraging everyone to think of their piece as a sandcastle,” Duarte said. “There are only so many walls, but you put all of your love into your sandcastle knowing that it will eventually get washed away, and then you come back and create a new one.

“There are so many beautiful works of art that are coming to life every day and every week, so we hope everybody comes to enjoy it,” she added.

The park includes more than 20 canvases that are 8 feet tall and vary in width from 8 feet to 44 feet.

The gallery is open 24/7 with lighting for nighttime creativity.

For more information, go to taohoutdoorgallery.com.

