Charlotte’s Legion Brewing increases production and ramps up distribution expansion

NORTH CAROLINA — Legion Brewing has nearly doubled its production and is targeting further expansion in the Carolinas.

The Charlotte brewery has inked distribution deals to expand its footprint across North Carolina, into markets such as Hickory, Raleigh and Wilmington. Last year, it added distribution in Gastonia, Belmont and Lincolnton as well as Rock Hill and Fort Mill in South Carolina, marking the first time it could expand distribution in its seven years of operation.

“We have an aspirational goal of being the beer of the Carolinas, and this is just the first steps to that,” says Phil Buchy, founder.

Legion will first be available in restaurants and bars, with further expansion into grocery stores to follow.

Buchy says Legion is poised for growth after increasing its production capabilities with its West Morehead Street facility. Legion invested roughly $10 million into that 100,000 barrel-production facility, which opened in May of last year.

