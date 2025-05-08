Charlotte’s lone pro runner in Meck Mile ready for hometown race

CHARLOTTE — The second annual Meck Mile will welcome runners of all levels in Uptown this weekend.

Hundreds of people will take part in races throughout Saturday.

However, the most anticipated race is the professional category. Those runners will compete for a $10,000 cash prize.

Channel 9’s Phil Orban spoke to Charlotte’s only professional runner, who will be in the field and hopes to capitalize on home-field advantage.

Jack Aho moved to Charlotte in 2024 and learned he would fit right in, as the city is full of run clubs.

“If you’re going to work early on a weekday morning, you’ll see a run club; if you’re coming back from work, you’ll see a run club,” Aho said.

Aho ran cross country at the University of North Carolina before settling in the Queen City.

“It did not take long to realize that this community is pretty tight-knit and how much they care about the sport, but the social connection and all that,” Aho said.

Aho often trains in the area, and is excited for the chance to take on a course he is familiar with.

“It’s going to be cool to go line up and be a resident of Charlotte and be able to hold that honor, but yeah, it’s been awesome to be a part of the community, and obviously this event is a great representation of the community,” Aho said.

Aho’s recent training runs often go to Memorial Stadium, where he’ll take a couple of laps to familiarize himself with the course.

“It’s definitely not flat, some ups and downs, some turns are a bit tighter,” Aho said.

Running has been a part of Aho’s life since middle school. He’s always had a pair of training partners to lean on.

This week, he will have the support of Charlotte who will be pulling for one of their own.

“I’ll definitely have some friends that will come out..girlfriend,” Aho said. “Hopefully, they’ll be loud for me.”

Runners who want to enter can still sign up to run in the Meck Mile by clicking here. You can watch Saturday’s biggest races on Channel 9, starting at 7 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: Meck Mile: Run for Helene relief)

Meck Mile: Run for Helene relief

©2025 Cox Media Group