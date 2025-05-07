Endurance runners to take on Meck Mile in unique way for Helene victims

CHARLOTTE — The second annual Meck Mile is set for this Saturday in Uptown.

Runners of all skill levels will take part, and one group will raise money for those affected by Hurricane Helene in Asheville.

Eight endurance runners will take on the course for four hours to raise money for areas impacted by the storm that made its way through the Carolinas last September.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Channel 9’s DaShawn Brown talks to the runners behind the fundraiser.

