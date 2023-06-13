Charlotte’s oldest public park reopens after renovation project

CHARLOTTE — The oldest public park in Charlotte has reopened after workers completed millions of dollars in renovations.

Independence Park, which is in the Elizabeth neighborhood outside of Uptown Charlotte, was closed in January 2021 for a $5.9 million renovation project. The goal: to connect the 34-acre park to the American Legion Memorial Stadium.

The project was funded through Mecklenburg County’s Capital Improvement Program.

The new park features a 12-foot-wide greenway that connects to Hawthorne Lane and Little Sugar Creek Greenway.

Hawthorne Lane splits the park into two sections: The upper park has a garden, a nature playground, and a new parking lot. The lower park has more trails, a playground, a redone picnic area, new athletic fields, bathrooms, and Independence Park Stadium, which has 300 seats.

Charlotte artist Georgie Nakima painted a mural titled “Natural Rhythms” on the Armory Building, which faces the park.

According to Mecklenburg County officials, Independence Park first opened in 1912, but initially only allowed white visitors, according to its deed.

“Acknowledging this history and to build a future in which all people can enjoy the park, the recent renovations have been led by principles of equity, inclusion and accessibility,” a news release from the county reads.

There will be a reopening event on June 29 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for residents to celebrate the park’s return.

