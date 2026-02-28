Local

Charlotte’s Petty Thieves Brewing Co. sold to new owner

Petty Thieves Brewery has been sold after opening six years in Charlotte. (Alex Cason Photography)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte brewery Petty Thieves Brewing Co. has been sold to Brian Kletch, a corporate veteran with over 20 years of experience.

The brewery will remain in operation without any closures or interruptions in production. Kletch stated that he wanted to take his business knowledge and love of people and employees in a new direction.

The sale was confirmed by brewery industry expert Aaron Gore, who played a role in the sale.

