Chase involving teen driver leads to crash in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A chase early Monday morning involving a 15-year old driver led to a crash in Catawba County.

It happened on Plateau Road, south of North Carolina Highway 10, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reports.

Crews at the scene said power lines were down in the road.

One worker told Channel 9 the speeds during the chase reached up to 130 miles per hour.

We’re asking for more information from N.C. Highway Patrol about the impact on schools nearby.

