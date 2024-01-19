Chase leads to fatal crash in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A chase led to a fatal crash Thursday night, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the pursuit took place near the Caldwell and Burke County lines.

The chase ended in a crash near Playmore Beach Road, according to troopers.

Troopers told Channel 9 that the chase involved the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office; however, details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Chase involving troopers ends with crash in Mecklenburg County, witnesses say

Chase involving troopers ends with crash in Mecklenburg County, witnesses say













©2024 Cox Media Group