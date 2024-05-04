‘Chasing Away the Blues’ brings awareness to mental illness

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness held its first fundraising benefit Friday night in SouthPark.

“Chasing Away the Blues” featured a speech by April Simpkins, the mother of Charlotte native and former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, who died by suicide in 2022.

Kryst wrote her memoir, “By the Time You Read This” before she passed away.

Simpkins wrote the second half of the book and published it.

Kryst wrote about her biggest achievements and personal battles with depression and imposter syndrome.

For her part, Simpkins shared her reflections on grief.

The Cheslie Kryst Foundation is partnering with NAMI to help others.

VIDEO: Family of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst advocates for people coping with mental illness

Family of former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst advocates for people coping with mental illness

©2024 Cox Media Group