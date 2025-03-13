Check your numbers: Lucky lottery ticket worth $605K sold here

RALEIGH — Someone from Charlotte won a $605,124 jackpot by playing the Cash 5, N.C. Education Lottery officials confirmed with Channel 9 on Thursday.
The player used Online Play to buy the lucky ticket.
The winning numbers were 2-3-13-25-26.
Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players can buy tickets at retail locations or online.
It is unclear if the winner has come forward.
