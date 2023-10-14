Checkers ready for big season with Outdoor Classic sell-out on horizon

CHARLOTTE — All eyes are on Jan. 13 for the Charlotte Checkers and their fans, but, starting this month, there are 17 regular-season games between now and then, half their home schedule. That includes back-to-back home dates this weekend at Bojangles Coliseum.

As for what happens on Jan. 13? That’s when the Checkers play the Rochester Americans at Truist Field, the Charlotte Knights’ ballpark in uptown. Dubbed the Queen City Outdoor Classic, it will be the first outdoor pro hockey match staged in Charlotte.

In February, the NHL Carolina Hurricanes played their first outdoor game at home, packing Carter-Finely Stadium in Raleigh with a sellout crowd of 57,000 fans.

The Knights and Checkers spent several years discussing a possible outdoor game at the ballpark, prompted by the baseball team’s “Light the Knights” holiday festival.

