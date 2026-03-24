Cheerleader killed in Mooresville golf cart crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A cheerleader was killed in a golf cart crash earlier this week in Mooresville, Channel 9 has learned.

Mooresville Police Department responded to a golf cart crash, which involved several juveniles, on Monday at the intersection of Swamp Rose Drive and Golden Star Lane.

A teen girl sustained serious injuries and later died, police said.

ATA Cheer Lake Norman told Channel 9 that Julia Rooney was killed in the crash.

The cheer organization said she made an impact on everyone she met.

“The mat will never feel the same without her,” the cheer organization stated on social media. “From her days as a youth athlete to her time as a senior, she always carried the same bright smile.”

Officials with Iredell-Statesville Schools said counselors and other resources for students and staff members are available at Woodland Heights Middle School.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

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