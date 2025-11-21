Mooresville emerges as one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the US

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — More homes under construction in Mooresville means more people moving to the town.

Mooresville is now one of the nation’s fastest-growing suburbs, and the evidence is everywhere.

One town leader told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson he’s getting an earful about it from residents.

“A lot of people were saying, we just want the growth to be thoughtful and to be managed and to be adding value,” Commissioner Tommy Deweese said.

What’s being done to address the growth, from new homes to local roads, on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

