Cheerwine Festival to return bigger this spring

SALISBURY, N.C. — Cheerwine and its hometown of Salisbury have announced that the annual Cheerwine Festival will return on May 18.

The event, which features live music, family-friendly activities and loads of Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks, has become so popular organizers say they are expanding the festival grounds this year to make room for more people and vendors.

“We’re enlarging the festival area, aiming to create an even more spacious and welcoming environment for all our guests and vendors, with the goal of having the most memorable festival yet,” said Joy Ritchie Harper in a news release, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member.

This year celebrates 107 years of the iconic cherry soda in Salisbury.

The festival will be held from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 18.

Organizers say the musical lineup and more details will be released in the coming weeks.

