Chef debuts new restaurant prototype in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — Chef Jim Noble’s Rooster’s Wood-Fired Kitchen is entering a new era. The chef-driven concept is now open at The Bowl at Ballantyne for dinner service.

That nearly 7,500-square-foot restaurant marks the first new location for the Rooster’s brand in over a decade. It has a new look with lighter woods, a softer color palette with earthy tones, plenty of glass and tall ceilings.

Noble describes the restaurant as Rooster’s 2.0.

“It’s going to be like a Rooster’s, just with a little bit different feel,” he says. “I can’t keep things the same. I’m always growing and changing.”

