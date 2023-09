CHARLOTTE — Chef Michael Bowling has made the tough call to shutter Hot Box Next Level Kitchen in Concord — and his South End operation could follow.

The Concord venture’s last day at 165 Brumley Ave. is set for Sept. 30. It has been located at Southern Strain Brewing since fall 2019. The brewery will take over kitchen operations, Bowling says.

“I thought we could turn it around this year and then it was just the worst summer ever,” Bowling says.

