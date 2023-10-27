Local

Chemicals found in receipt paper could be dangerous to your health

You probably handle receipts every day. Most of them probably end up in the trash can, but the chemicals found in their paper could stay with you longer.

“We don’t think of these things being hazardous or dangerous when they are handed to us by a cashier,” said Laura Vandenberg, a professor of environmental sciences at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

Channel 9′s Evan Donovan collected receipts from places you likely shop. He sent them to a lab, and what we found may make you think twice about how you handle receipts.

″These are not chemicals we should have in our bodies,” Vandenberg said.

