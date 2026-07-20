Cherryville saves school at risk of closing, but will it last?

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A school at risk of closing in Cherryville has been saved, but neighbors are concerned that this is just a one-year fix.

It almost seemed like a certainty that W. Blaine Beam Intermediate School would be shut down this year to make up for a budget shortfall. Then last week, the school board voted to keep the school open the day before getting an additional $5 million from county commissioners.

PTO Leader Jamie Sherrill helped lead the fight to save the school, but she told Channel 9’s Ken Lemon she’s not resting yet.

“I hope that people will not just become complacent and assume that Beam is safe, because it is not,” Sherrill said.

Beam will get the roughly quarter of a million dollars needed to operate next year. But a large sum of that money will go to teacher supplements and other things.

“I am also concerned that if the county commissioners do not significantly increase funding in next year’s budget, then Beam and possibly some other schools can be in the same boat again next year,” Sherrill said.

She said its hard it’s hard to feel safe, not just for her, but also her 11-year-old who argued before the school board to keep her school open.

“I feel like every kid needs to come through here,” said Ella Sherrill.

Ken Lemon talked to a county commissioner on Monday, and they said they can’t assure future funding. They can try to meet the school board’s needs but it’s up to the school board to decide how they spend the money provided by the county.

Sherrill hopes those who rallied this year will be ready next year too.

“I hope that people will remain vigilant and follow the fight until the end, until we know that Beam is going to stay open,” she said.

Channel 9 learned the school system will consolidate early college programs and the virtual academy, and they will have a review to include consolidating schools in and around Cherryville.

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