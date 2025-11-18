Chester Co. SROs honored after Halloween kidnapping attempt

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — School resource officers in Chester County were honored for their heroic service when a suspect broke into a school and kidnapped a child.

Monday night, the county council presented the four officers with an award.

On Halloween, authorities said Darrius Edwards used his head to break through a preschool window and grab a young child.

A teacher at the Chester Park School complex fought with Edwards before he jumped out of the window and ran.

The child was not hurt.

VIDEO: Suspect crashed near school, broke into Chester County classroom

