Lockdown at Chester Park School Complex, officers on scene

CHESTER, S.C. — A lockdown and large number of officers have been reported at the Chester Park School Complex Friday afternoon.

The Chester Sheriff’s Office says people have been detained. They’re urging people to stay away from the area.

That area is off Lancaster Highway. It includes the Chester County School District building, Chester Middle School, and the Chester Park School of Inquiry.

12:48 p.m. Chester County Sheriff’s Office Update:

Deputies have completed their search. They say there are no other areas or people of concern within the school. The complex is still on a hold.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for more details.

