Chester County looks to other countries to address teacher shortages

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Chester County is among the districts bringing in the most international teachers in South Carolina, and it’s just one result of a nationwide teacher shortage.

The district employs about 90 international teachers, and they say it’s a creative solution to addressing a growing problem.

“The only option we have is these international teachers. They’re qualified, they’re vetted, we interview them, ensure they’re the best fit for us and serving the needs of the county,” said Chris Christoff with Chester County Schools.

The district’s reliance on international teachers has nearly tripled since 2020, when it employed 29 international teachers. This year, there are 86.

They come from countries like Jamaica, the Philippines, Ghana, and India. They often teach high-need subjects like math, science, and special education.

Monday night, board chair Kena Funderburke said some students have complained about cultural and language barriers created by international teachers.

“It has been told to the board that the international teachers have more difficult time acclimating to the classrooms’ curriculum,” Funderburke said.

Parents like Whitney Johnson say local teachers may better help address the unique needs of Chester County students.

“People from Chester will understand the environment the kids grow up in, so they can better help them and know how to address them and stuff like that,” Johnson said.

Christoff says some international teachers can face issues, but those are more of an exception than the rule.

“We offer professional development training, the same as we do for a domestic teacher, and we have issues the same as any domestic teacher. We work through those issues, we want people who come to this country to be successful,” Christoff said.

District leaders say there are about 19 certified teacher vacancies right now. They’re getting even more creative and coming up with new ways to retain and recruit teachers.

