Chester County School District selects superintendent

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County School District named its new superintendent.

Tammy Snipes was serving as interim super.

She has spent 29 years in public education in the Chester County Schools district as a teacher, coordinator and administrator.

“I am so honored to be chosen as the Superintendent of Chester County School District,” Snipes said. “This is my home, the place where I got my start as a student, a teacher, and a building administrator. Leadership is a responsibility, not a title, and I am committed to continuing to serve with integrity, vision, and heart.”

VIDEO: Chester County sees significant drop in crime, sheriff credits ‘proactive policing’

Chester County sees significant drop in crime, sheriff credits ‘proactive policing’

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