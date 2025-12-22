Chester man sentenced to over 6 years for firearm possession

CHESTER, S.C. — Brentton Timmons, a 30-year-old man from Chester, has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Timmons was stopped at a traffic safety checkpoint and an open container of alcohol and a loaded pistol were found in his vehicle on Aug. 24, 2024.

He has prior convictions for discharging a firearm into a dwelling, assault, battery first degree, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, all of which prohibit him from possessing a firearm under federal law.

