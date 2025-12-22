1 killed in Chester County shooting

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night.

Police say shots were fired around 9 p.m. on York Street.

A young man was killed, investigators said. No other details about the victim or suspect have been released.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is helping the department investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

