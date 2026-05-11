Chesterfield County deputies searching for suspect in railroad theft case

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 42‑year‑old William Kirk Wallace, who is wanted in an ongoing investigation involving stolen railroad property near Teals Mill Road.

Deputies say they’ve been investigating multiple thefts of wiring from CSX Railroad property over the past several months.

During the investigation, they identified Wallace as a suspect after finding items believed to be stolen, including stripped wire, fiber‑optic cable, railroad spikes, and other materials, at a residence connected to him.

Deputies also recovered a yellow four‑wheeler and a black trailer they believe were used in the thefts.

According to investigators, Wallace fled the area before deputies arrived and has not been found.

William Kirk Wallace

He is wanted on several charges, including destroying railroad electric signals and mechanisms, petit larceny, and receiving stolen goods.

Anyone with information about Wallace’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

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