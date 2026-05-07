Chesterfield County man arrested for kidnapping and domestic violence

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies from the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident in the Jefferson area on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of 43-year-old Jerry Lee Hinson.

Jerry Lee Hinson

Hinson faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence, after a victim reported being assaulted, forced into a vehicle at gunpoint and threatened with a shotgun, the Chesterfield County sheriff stated in a news release.

The victim, who later sought medical treatment at a local hospital, sustained several visible injuries, including swelling, bruising, markings on the neck and apparent cigarette burns.

Investigators determined the victim reported fearing for her life during the incident.

Upon deputies’ arrival at the scene, they observed the victim’s multiple injuries. The victim told authorities she was forced into a vehicle against her will.

Investigators also learned the defendant allegedly held a shotgun to the victim’s head and threatened to kill her.

Hinson, who resides in Jefferson, was arrested at the scene without incident.

He was charged with first-degree domestic violence, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and felon in possession of a firearm.

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