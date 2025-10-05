Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tracks down, arrests man fleeing in stolen car

MCBEE, N.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, alongside several other agencies, tracked down and arrested a man who fled from McBee in a stolen vehicle.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office announced they were searching for a black male. wearing all black in the town of Jefferson. Officials said the man had dreadlocks, was wearing no shoes, and was carrying a backpack.

They asked that residents lock their doors.

Around 7 p.m., officials announced the suspect was in custody.

The sheriff’s office said their Bloodhound Team and Drone Team worked together to apprehend the man as he fled from McBee in a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff’s Office officials said they were assisted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the McBee Police, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

WATCH: Mother testifies about abuse from boyfriend that led to 15-year-old’s alleged murder

Mother testifies about abuse from boyfriend that led to 15-year-old’s alleged murder

©2025 Cox Media Group