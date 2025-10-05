Local

Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tracks down, arrests man fleeing in stolen car

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tracks down, arrests man fleeing in stolen car
Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office tracks down, arrests man fleeing in stolen car (Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

MCBEE, N.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, alongside several other agencies, tracked down and arrested a man who fled from McBee in a stolen vehicle.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office announced they were searching for a black male. wearing all black in the town of Jefferson. Officials said the man had dreadlocks, was wearing no shoes, and was carrying a backpack.

They asked that residents lock their doors.

READ: Mother testifies about abuse from boyfriend that led to 15-year-old’s alleged murder

Around 7 p.m., officials announced the suspect was in custody.

The sheriff’s office said their Bloodhound Team and Drone Team worked together to apprehend the man as he fled from McBee in a stolen vehicle.

Sheriff’s Office officials said they were assisted by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the McBee Police, and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

WATCH: Mother testifies about abuse from boyfriend that led to 15-year-old’s alleged murder

Mother testifies about abuse from boyfriend that led to 15-year-old’s alleged murder

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read