Mother testifies about abuse from boyfriend that led to 15-year-old’s alleged murder

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A mother took the stand on Friday and testified about the abuse that went on in her household at the hands of her boyfriend, which led to the alleged murder of her 15-year-old son.

And she testified that her boyfriend was not the only one who laid hands on the teen.

Casey Johnson was killed in early 2021.

His mother, Michelle Johnson, testified that on the night of Jan. 20, 2021, her boyfriend, Joseph Carroll, made the family watch a cartoon video that depicted someone being hit repeatedly while others said racial slurs.

Michelle Johnson said Carroll told her and her two children that he wanted to reenact the scene with Casey Johnson as the victim.

Carroll gave belts to Michelle Johnson and Casey Johnson’s younger sister, Michelle Johnson said. They then started hitting Casey Johnson.

She said that at one point, Carroll grabbed Casey Johnson and kept hitting his head to the ground. He then became unconscious.

The last thing she said she remembered the 15-year-old saying was “please stop hitting me.”

Michelle Johnson said they waited 20 minutes before calling 911 so that they could get their stories straight.

The court watched the body camera, which included lies told by Michelle Johnson. An officer asked her where the bruises on Casey Johnson’s face and body came from. She told the officer that the teen came after her, so she pushed him, and he fell and hit his head.

Casey Johnson died in the hospital a few days later after he was declared brain dead, Michelle Johnson said.

She said she didn’t come clean to the police until early February.

In cross-examination, Carroll’s attorney questioned Michelle Johnson about why she kept changing her story and why she never did anything about the alleged abuse in the home.

Casey Johnson’s younger sister testified yesterday about the abuse in the home. She said she had to move out of state to live with her dad the day DSS had visited the home.

A neighbor had complained about the children exercising excessively with weighted vests and restricted food portions. Michelle Johnson said it was Carroll’s decision to send the young girl away, not DSS’s.

The district attorney offered Michelle Johnson a plea deal if she gave truthful testimony, removing her murder charge. She would in turn plead guilty to accessory after the fact of murder and two counts of child abuse and face a minimum sentence of eight years in prison.

The case will continue with testimony from doctors on Monday.

