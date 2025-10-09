Chesterfield County teacher dies in crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Channel 9 learned that 41-year-old Hope LaToya Lockhart, who died in a crash on Wednesday morning, was a middle school teacher in Chesterfield County.

The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on S.C. Highway 903 when the 2010 Honda Pilot she was driving went off the road and struck a tree. Lockhart was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash took place on Wednesady. The incident is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.Chesterfield County Schools are closed this week, but resources are available for students and staff to cope with the loss.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

