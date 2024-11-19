Chick-fil-A operation ramps up in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Chick-fil-A Supply opened its new Kannapolis facility after purchasing the industrial building in an eight-figure deal last year.

Chick-fil-A Supply, which is a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A Inc., received its first inbound deliveries at the Kannapolis operation in August. An entity affiliated with the fast-food chain bought a 126,380-square-foot facility at Lakeshore Corporate Park last year to house the operation.

About 100 workers have been hired in Kannapolis by Chick-fil-A Supply so far.

The Kannapolis location is Chick-fil-A Supply’s ninth distribution center and second in North Carolina.

