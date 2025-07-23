Raising Cane’s plans first local restaurant

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has put a target on the Charlotte market.

The “craveable” chicken fingers chain has inked its first restaurant deal here. A 2,800-square-foot, stand-alone restaurant with a drive-thru is planned for 520 John Ross Parkway in Rock Hill. The site was formerly home to Bob Evans, which will be demolished.

