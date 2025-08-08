‘Chicks with Sticks’: Charlotte crafting group donates handmade items to nonprofits in need

CHARLOTTE — There are so many ways to give back to the community, and for a group of women in north Charlotte, their pastime led to charity.

Deborah Artis and Yvonne Tiedemann are two members of Chicks with Sticks.

“It’s a group of lovely ladies that meet every Wednesday,” Tiedemann told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

She started the knitting and crocheting group about 20 years ago when she was new to the area and wanted to make friends, but over the years the group has evolved.

They now donate much of what they create to various organizations.

“It feels so good to make things for people that need them,” Tiedemann said.

They’ve donated hats, scarves, and blankets to multiple nonprofits.

“I am retired, and it’s just great,” Artis said. “It makes a full circle for me.”

Tiedemann says new members are always welcome.

“It feels wonderful to give and join us, even if you don’t know how to knit or crochet, we will teach you,” she said.

