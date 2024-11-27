Chiefs player saves boy who fell from stands at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — A Kansas City Chiefs player wants to connect with a fan after he saved him from falling onto the field at the Bank of America Stadium Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

After the game, fans were trying to get autographs from the Chiefs when they were walking back through the tunnel.

A young boy in a No. 32 Chief’s jersey fell over the edge and Chief’s player Ter’Shawn Wharton rushed into action and caught him before he fell headfirst onto the field.

“I would say it was a natural reaction,” said Wharton defensive tackle on IG. “Usually when I leave the game, I try to throw my gloves in the crowd. I think I heard my name a little bit, and when I heard my name, I saw him coming down. I kind of grabbed him right by the back of his back and pushed him into the stands a little bit more.”

Wharton went on to say, “I would like to reach out to him and get him out to a game and be able to reflect with him a little bit more if I could.”

