Carolina Panthers donate ‘Keep Pounding’ Drum to Levine Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE — There’s a new beat in the fight against cancer in Charlotte.

On Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers donated a “Keep Pounding” bass drum to Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital.

It’s a smaller replica version of the giant bass drum used to hype up fans during Panthers games in Bank of America Stadium. Former Panthers linebacker Sam Mills coined the phrase “Keep Pounding” when he gave an inspirational speech to his teammates while fighting intestinal cancer.

This gift honored a loyal Panthers fan, 8-year-old Roswell Henson, who died earlier this year amid her cancer battle.

The drum will help Atrium patients celebrate milestones big and small during their cancer fight.

