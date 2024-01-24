Child sexual abuse photos, videos found on Mint Hill man’s devices

MINT HILL, N.C. — A Mint Hill man accused of having pictures and videos of child sexual abuse has been arrested.

Dylan Mauricette, 20, was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Mint Hill. He was charged with four counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Mint Hill Police Department, the charges stem from photos and videos that were on several devices Mauricette owned.

Investigators did say they don’t have any evidence that the crimes involved contact with the children, or involved any children Mauricette knew.

The arrest was brought with help from Homeland Security Investigations and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Police also cautioned parents, asking them to monitor their children’s devices and internet activity.

