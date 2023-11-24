Child from western NC dies from flu, marks first pediatric death this season

CHARLOTTE — A child in the western part of North Carolina died from complications related to the flu, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports.

Six people have died from flu since October, but five of them were adults. This incident marks the first pediatric death of the 2023-2024 flu season.

The NCDHHS urges individuals to get vaccinated amid the rise in flu cases recently.

“We extend our sincere condolences to this child’s family after their tragic loss,” said NCDHHS State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. “Vaccination is the most effective protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death from flu, RSV and COVID-19 infections, and there is still time to protect children this respiratory virus season.”

According to the CDC, only one other state has reported a pediatric flu death as of Nov. 11.

Additional information on the child will not be released by the NCDHHS to protect the family’s privacy.

In addition to vaccines, the NCDHSS shared these preventative actions to protect children from respiratory viruses:

Staying in a separate room from other household members, if possible

Using a separate bathroom, if possible

Avoiding contact with other members of the household and pets

Not sharing personal household items, like cups, towels and utensils

Wearing a mask when around other people

Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue and then discard the tissue promptly

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand cleaner or sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects that may be contaminated

