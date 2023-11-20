Cases of COVID, Flu, RSV on the rise, health officials say

CHARLOTTE — There are growing concerns among health officials as cases of flu, COVID-19, and RSV begin to rise.

Countless emergency rooms across the country are preparing for a possible triple epidemic of illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control estimate that from October until last week, there were at least 780,000 flu illnesses and almost 500 deaths.

A physician named Dr. Brownsteain shared that certain age groups and individuals with prior medical conditions are more susceptible to severe cases and even death from the three illnesses.

“For those that are the youngest, those are the oldest. For those who have underlying conditions, the flu infection can be especially deadly,” Brownstein said.

Health officials say this year, flu hospitalizations have been lower than this time last year. However, trends in the southern states are similar to last year’s spikes.

