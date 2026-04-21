Childhood cannabis use could be linked to worse cognitive development

A new study shows childhood cannabis use could be linked to worse memory and cognitive development.

Researchers followed almost 12,000 children for over 10 years and found kids who used cannabis scored worse in every aspect of neurocognitive testing by the time they were in their late teens.

“Kids who use cannabis by their mid-to-late teens show slower progress in memory, attention, processing speed, and decision making,” said Dr. Darien Sutton, ABC News medical correspondent. “It’s not an immediate effect, but it shows that kids who start early don’t reach that same developmental potential as their peers.”

Researchers say there is a greater concern for high-risk groups.

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