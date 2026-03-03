Hemp producers in North Carolina rally against federal law threatening industry

Some of the top hemp producers in North Carolina are coming together to try to save their multi-billion-dollar industry.

They are fighting a federal law that was part of the compromise that restored SNAP benefits.

But they say it will eliminate most products made with THC.

Gaston County reporter Ken Lemon spoke with one of the 11 people leading the effort.

The owner of Apotheca Cannabis is part of the leadership group along with Mike Sims of Crowntown Cannabis.

Sims said he has heard the warnings that hemp products in its current legal form can be a gateway drug for minors.

He said their plan, including a new state law, addresses those concerns and could save the industry.

Their website has a countdown clock to Nov. 18 when new hemp regulations take effect.

“If November comes and goes and we have not got a law changed, we are done,” Sims said.

Sims said his business, which is based in Charlotte, with drinks, edibles and dozens of other products, can’t survive the new federal regulation.

The change in the Farm Bill approved by Congress late last year will set the THC levels so low that everything in his warehouse will be considered illegal.

“Lawmakers saying it’s the wild west and we have little to no regulation and they are correct,” Sims said.

Sims said the nonprofit, Cultivating Breakthroughs in Healthy Development, are leading that change, too.

He said a state law would protect them from federal law.

CBHD proposed state regulations:

Ban synthetic cannabinoids

Age limit 21 years old

Self-testing

Penalties for violators

They want the General Assembly to ban synthetic cannabinoids, ban their products for anyone under 21-year-old, self-testing of cannabis products, and penalties for people who violate state standards.

“Everybody be licensed so we can tell who is selling these products and what products they are selling,” Sims said.

Sims said they have lobbyists and allies in the General Assembly.

He believes that they can get a bill in front legislators by April.

The group will have their first meeting in Cary next week to work on their strategy.

