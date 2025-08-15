Chimney Rock Harley-Davidson celebrates return, marks 10th anniversary

CHIMNEY ROCK, N.C. — Chimney Rock Harley-Davidson reopened Thursday after being closed due to the impact of Hurricane Helene on the community.

The store, a popular destination for motorcycle enthusiasts traveling through the scenic area, aims to help reinvigorate the local community, said General Manager Steve Larson.

“We’re thrilled to say we’re back,” he said. “Chimney Rock Harley-Davidson isn’t just a business—it’s a hub for motorcycle enthusiasts traveling through the scenic area and a part of the local fabric.”

Larson expressed gratitude for the efforts of Chimney Rock Mayor Peter O’Leary and other local officials who worked hard to restore essential services like water and sewer to the community. He also thanked the volunteers who contributed to the recovery efforts.

“I couldn’t be more excited that we’re back open,” said Store Manager Brittney Little. “We’re so grateful to be part of this strong, resilient community.”

This year, Chimney Rock Harley-Davidson celebrates its 10th anniversary. It is part of Harley-Davidson of Asheville, along with its sister store, Cherokee Harley-Davidson.

Chimney Rock Harley-Davidson’s reopening is a hopeful sign for the Chimney Rock community as it continues to recover from Hurricane Helene, officials said.

“Hurricane Helene knocked us down for a bit, but we never stopped believing in our mission—to serve riders, share the Harley lifestyle, and celebrate the freedom of the open road,” Larson said.

