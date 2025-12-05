Chopper 9 pilot Andy Holt retires after decades of service

CHARLOTTE — Andy Holt, the longtime pilot who has guided Chopper 9 for 30 years and helped tell some of the region’s biggest stories, is retiring after a career marked by service, skill and unwavering reliability.

Holt first sat in Chopper 9’s cockpit in 1995 when the news business and the city looked a lot different.

Back then, Charlotte had about half the population it has now. Ericsson Stadium, now Bank of America Stadium, was under construction.

The guy we know as “Andy” is Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Holt, a U.S. Navy pilot just like his dad Cliff was.

Both men served active duty and reserve.

Andy Holt flew helicopters in the Navy, Army and Marines for a total of 20 years before jumping into news, and it wasn’t long before he was hooked.

“It was my first week of training when I realized I really like this job,” Holt said in a previous interview.

Holt logged 13,000 hours in Chopper 9, and he didn’t just find the story. He often told it, too.

He’s seen moments of heroism in decades of real-time reporting and proven time after time that suspects trying to flee in their vehicles can run, but they can’t hide.

Holt even let officers hitch a ride in the search for a dangerous suspect and alerted police when he spotted one, himself.

Holt has shared his love of flying with young, aspiring pilots while being a trusted resource and the best teammate you could ask for.

There’s a saying that service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.

If that’s the case, Holt’s way ahead on his payments.

We salute Holt for his service, not just at WSOC-TV, but to our country and community and wish him the best of luck as he takes off for retirement.

“I love what I do,“ Holt has said. ”I’ve loved every minute at Channel 9.”

